The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.
The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
"We’re here to support families when they need us most," said Wayne Salter, Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner. "Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families."
Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.
