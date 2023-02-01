Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, while investigating a crash on I-45 near mile marker 220 in Navarro County.
According to Sgt. William Lockridge, Putz was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital where he remains in serious condition.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time,” Lockridge stated. “We ask that you please keep Trooper Putz and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) commented on the accident on social media.
"(Wife) Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family," he stated. "STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared."
More information to follow as it becomes available.
