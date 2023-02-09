An Athens man was killed Wednesday night while attempting to run across Interstate Highway 20 near Weatherford, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The DPS preliminary investigation found that Mark Housewright, 21, attempted to run across Interstate Highway 20 around 8:15 p.m., near mile marker 396, about eight miles east of Weatherford, when he was struck by a 2021 Peterbilt driven by Douglas Linneberger, 58, of Yantis.
Tarrant County Medical Examiner Kate Garrett pronounced Housewright dead at the scene.
Trooper Hunter Lenamon of Parker County DPS led the investigation, which is ongoing.
