Join First Baptist Church of Athens and the Texas Country Boys for a free benefit concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The night will be full of country gospel music and a love offering will be taken to support the band’s mission to help Ukraine.
The Texas Country Boys, a team of musicians who lend their talents to inform people of the love of God, have traveled to Ukraine since 2011 sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelistic concerts to more than 20,000 people leading to over 4,500 people to become sincere followers.
The partnership that the band has with Michael Gott International has been instrumental in assisting the Ukranian efforts. The organization is committed to standing with Ukraine during the current crisis and 100% of donated funds are used in resettlement, health, and economic well being for Ukranians.
The Texas Country Boys feel their work in Ukraine is not finished and they say that “where the Lord calls us - we will go, because His grace never ends, there is love and forgiveness in His name.”
First Baptist Church is located at 105 S. Carroll St. in Athens and for more information call 903-675-5135.
