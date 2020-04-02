Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.