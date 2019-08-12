Governor Greg Abbott sent a list of Constitutional Amendments to county judges this week that will appear on the ballot in November.
Voter turnout for Constitutional Amendments in Henderson County has historically been low and varies according to what propositions are on the ballot and what local elections drive voters to the polls.
In 2017, voters cast no more than 1,895 on any of the amendments placed before the voters.
In 2015, however, the total was 6,448. That total was helped by the more than 2,500 voted in the $59.9 million Athens ISD bond election.
Proposition 1, which raised the homestead exemption on property tax from $15,000 to $25,000 drew the most votes and won almost 94% approval.
Another noteworthy question on the ballot that year was Proposition 7, which was favored by 86.33 percent of the Henderson County voters. Proposition 7 dealt with new road construction and maintenance of existing roads. The proposition stated that any year that the sales tax revenue exceeds $28 billion, the next $2.5 billion would go to roads.
In 2013, 3,778 voted in the county on an amendment to create a state water implementation fund.
The following is a list of the 2019 propositions:
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1 "The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2 "The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3 "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4 "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual's share of partnership and unincorporated association income."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5 "The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas' natural areas, water
quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6 "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7 "The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8 "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 9 "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state."
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 10 "The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances."
