County Commissioner Precinct 4 Mark Richardson gladly extended a Service Appreciation Award to Allen Terrell, who is one of the founding Board members of the Henderson County Emergency Service District Number 3 and will be retiring this month after 20 years of serving the community.
Commissioner Richardson thanked Terrell on behalf of all the constituents of ESD#3 and the local firefighters. He also commented on how hard it is to get members to join the ESD board and thanked Terrell for his dedication to the Board for 20 years.
He told him, “I’m glad you hung in there and you have done a good job.”
