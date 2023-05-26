Teqball not only has an odd name, but it also has a strangely-shaped curved table that are popping up around Athens at Coleman Park, Kiwanis Park, O.D. Baggett Park, and the Cain Center.
This popular, growing ball sport combines soccer with volleyball on a ping pong table and can be played between two players as a singles game or between four players as a doubles game.
This back-and-forth is played by hitting a soccer ball with any part of the body except the arms and hands. One side serves and the other side has three touches to return the ball. Another rule is that you cannot hit the ball with the same body part twice in a row.
Other games such as tennis, volleyball, pickleball, and ping pong can also be played on the tables with their own set of rules.
Teqball was invented in 2012 in Hungary by three soccer enthusiasts and the creative idea came from another Hungarian, Gabor Borsanyi, who used to play soccer on a table tennis table. The game was not enjoyable because the horizontal table design made the ball not often bounce to the players, so Borsanyi thought if the table were bent, the arched surface would help the ball bounce to the foot.
After several years of development, the first Teqball table was made in 2014 and he sport was officially presented in October 2016 in Budapest, Hungary. Teqball has been added to the 2023 European Games and is now aiming for Olympic inclusion.
The tables in Athens were donated by Teqball USA and the city says, “Bring a friend, explore one of the new Teqball tables around Athens, and see what all the excitement is about. You might discover your new favorite pastime.”
