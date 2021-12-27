Down through the years Texas has had many visitors, and while many were ordinary people, some were famous at the time or were to become well known. Occasionally these prominent people came to the state to do what made them famous and one of these persons - who I’ve dubbed Temporary Texans - was George Hermann “Babe” Ruth, Jr.
Perhaps the most famous baseball player in the U.S., in the early 20th century, and even today, Ruth played at various times for the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. So when he came to Texas in 1923 it was indeed to play baseball - in a pasture.
We get more detail from the late columnist Bob Bowman who in his 2010 "East Texas" column put it this way: "Imagine, if you can, baseball slugger Babe Ruth walking around a field and shoveling cow manure.”
It was a time when major league baseball players often toured the country playing exhibition games at places where the fans otherwise couldn’t see them. This brought Ruth and fellow players to Corrigan, Texas, a community chosen because it had the right facilities for the players and games, and was also centrally located.
According to Bowman, the games were to be held in a pasture owned by Mrs. P.B. Maxey, in a space selected because it was open and large enough to accommodate the expected crowds. Though promoters offered to rent the field, Mrs. Maxey declined, asking only that her family be admitted with no charge.
There was also another challenge – livestock. At game time, as Bowman put it, “..cows, sheep and other livestock were allowed to run free and before each game members of the teams cleared the fields of manure.”
Wooden bleachers seating about 30 fans were erected and the other spectators lined the infield to cheer on the players. They arrived by auto, parking on the roads leading to the field, on foot or also by on horseback, tying their steeds on any available tree.
So what about the Maxey family? Granddaughter Nell Braziell – age 98 in 2010 – was sixteen at the time and watched three games. “I didn’t pay much attention to Babe Ruth,” she said, “He was a big husky guy and I thought he was a good player.” After Ruth and the others left Nell continued to keep track of them, collecting a variety of newspaper clippings.
Most of the players, Bowman noted, arrived by train, but Ruth could have driven his own car – a black Moon auto manufactured at that time. He’d acquired the vehicle for $2,350 and with a grill attachment reading “San Antonio,” it was a gift from the mayor of that city. The vehicle returned to Texas in 1975 when it was purchased by a Livingston, Texas collector.
Today we perhaps remember Ruth as just a baseball legend from the 1920s till his retirement in the 1940s, but at the time he was what we’d call today a sports superstar. However, though he was one of the most famous Americans at the time, Ruth had come from a rough childhood. Born in 1895 in Baltimore, he was from a large family with busy working parents so little George often was in trouble. To provide some structure, his parents enrolled him in St. Mary’s Industrial School, operated by what one source called “a brotherhood of laymen from an order of the Xaverian Brothers.” The school provided a regimented and strict atmosphere that not only taught George vocational skills but their sports activities sparked a lifelong passion for baseball.
Brother Matthias, a member of the order, took a special interest in the boy, providing him stability and become a father like figure to the youngster. He also worked with young George to develop his baseball playing skills. Then when the boy began to play well, the Brothers invited Jack Dunn, at the time the owner of the Baltimore Orioles, to come take a look at him. Dunn watched George play for less than an hour before he signed him up. He was only nineteen at the time, and when he joined the team the other players dubbed him “Jack’s newest babe” and the nickname became his trademark.
And with that he was on his way to becoming perhaps the most famous baseball player in history – a career that included that stint in a Texas pasture.
