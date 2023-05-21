Today we think of Charles A. Lindbergh as the pilot who in 1927 was the first to fly alone over the Atlantic. However, Warren Puett of Camp Wood, Texas probably remembered him for another reason – because in 1923 Lindbergh’s plane crashed into his store.
In the early 1920s Lindbergh, along with other young pilots, as “barnstormers” flew their small planes around the country often giving local people rides for aerial tours. This was a novelty for these people since many had never seen an airplane, much less ridden in one.
So, according to Dan K. Utley and Cynthia J. Beeman’s book “History Ahead – Stories Beyond the Texas Roadside Markers”, in 1923 Lindbergh was set to report to Brooks Field in San Antonio to join the U.S. Army Flight Service. However, until he had to be there he planned to take a flying tour of the South, accompanied by a St. Louis man named Leon Klink.
They eventually ended up in Texas but since they lacked accurate maps, they landed by mistake in the town square of the Camp Wood community. He wrote later that he “figured if the wind was just right, and if he managed to maneuver between two telephone poles and over an intersecting road, he could take off again from the square the next morning.” The townspeople offered food and lodging and when the pilots learned there was a dance in town they decided to attend.
The next day conditions were fine and as they prepared to leave, Lindbergh related, “One of the town streets was wide enough to take off from, provided I could get a 44 foot wing between the two telephone poles 46 feet apart and brush through a few branches on each side of the road later on.” As they took off trying to fly between the poles the plane struck a rough patch on the street, then a wheel got caught in a rut. He described what happened: “I missed by three inches of the right wing tip. The pole swung the plane around and the nose crashed through the wall of a hardware store, knocking pots, pans and pitchforks all over the interior.” Storeowner Warren Puett and others came running, as Lindbergh continued, “The hardware dealer told us that he and his son thought an earthquake was taking place. But instead of being angry, he appeared quite pleased. When we tried to pay for the damage we’d done, he refused to accept a cent. It had been an interesting experience, he said, and the advertising value was worth much more than the cost of the few boards needed for repairs.”
That proved the case since the next day a nearby newspaper noted that “A small plane landed in the street of Camp Wood and wrecked the wall of a store. The pilot was Charles A. Lindbergh.” That was probably not his first mention in print, and it would certainly not be the last.
Obviously, there was damage to the plane so they stayed a few days in a local hotel while waiting for replacement parts. Once repairs were completed, Lindbergh took the hotel owner’s family for rides to thank them for his stay. Later when they had to land in a desert area the plane was again damaged, and Klink had to take a train to El Paso to get parts while Lindbergh stayed for over a week with a local rancher. They again repaired the plane, and then flew on to San Antonio for Lindbergh to start his Army Air training.
However, it wasn’t the end of their problems, because once at the field, the commanding officer found their battered plane an eyesore and told them to move it. So they flew it to a nearby commercial airport to finish repairs and Klink then left, flying the plane to the West Coast.
After graduation the next year the newly commissioned Lieutenant Lindbergh returned to St. Louis where he worked as a flight instructor, test pilot and also carried air mail. Meanwhile, his ongoing intention was to compete for a large prize offered by a New York businessman for the first pilot to fly non-stop to Paris. So with the sponsorship and support of local business interests, Lindbergh acquired an aircraft he dubbed “The Spirit of St. Lois” and in May, 1927 he took off from Long Island. He arrived in Paris some 33 hours later and of course that was just the beginning of his being an international figure. When he returned to Texas it’s doubtful he would be landing in the town square of a small town.
