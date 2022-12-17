When Tyler’s KETK news station was looking for a feel-good segment to be featured on its Gives Back portion of the 11 a.m. show, they came to the Athens Police Department and spoke to Police Chief John Densmore and Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Members of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, the HELP Center, UT Health, city employees, and other members of the community stood behind and showed their support while these two were interviewed.
“You can see by the people behind us, we have a great relationship and partnership with people and entities within the city,” said Chief Densmore as he spoke about the great community that Athens is. “A lot of people make the police department and this city a great place to live, work, and shop.”
He told of how they currently have 32 sworn officers and 10 civilian employees but they will be growing in the future. The morning of the interview, they were holding new hire testing and will be holding more in January.
While the interview was being conducted, sounds of construction were taking place in the background as the new police station is in the process of being built nearby. Chief Densmore noted that the new police station wouldn’t be happening without the support of the city government, city council, and citizens of Athens. The new station is due to be completed in July 2023.
Sheriff Hillhouse then spoke about the new Crimes Against Children Task Force that will begin January 1. “All the cities are trying to come together and do what’s right for the children of Henderson County,” said Sheriff Hillhouse.
The City of Athens was one of the first cities to jump on board and will have six officers that will work on nothing but crimes against children. He too spoke on how these things couldn’t be done without the support of the City of Athens and the county.
This segment of KETK is sponsored by Peters Chevrolet who also provided snacks to the police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.