An 18-year-old Gun Barrel City resident was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Thursday for a shooting that injured a man last week.
Devontay Kevin Gray was held for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Total bond on Gray was set at $750,000.
According to information from the Henderson County Sheriff's office, at
Henderson County Sheriff's Office call sheets show that at about 3:15 a.m. on Friday, June 19, an argument broke out between two men within Gun Barrel City. Deputies responded to the residence at 115 Oak Harbor and reports were taken.
Deputies were told one of the individuals ran outside the home and into the county yelling for help. Another man, who lived in the Oak Harbor subdivision, came out and talked to the man who said someone was after him and he had a gun. Gray then drove up and an altercation resulted between Gray and the man who had been asked for help.
The man told Gray to leave. Reports said Gray then fired three shots at the man, one of which grazed him. The man returned fire and Gray was struck. Gray was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.