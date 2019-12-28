The Henderson County Commissioners Court continued to pave the way for technological advancements in 2019, with the largest being the purchase of a new emergency communications system.
The county chose Harris Communications as the company for conversion from the system that has been in use since the late '70s.
"Everybody knows the advancements that have been made in technology over the past 50 years," Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck McHam said of the change. "We wanted to look at a system that would move us into the next 50 years."
The cost of the system is $4.5 million. The county made the first $1.5 million payment in August.
Another technology advancement the became a reality during the year was the introduction of steaming for Commissioners Court meetings. IT Director Josh Brock spent months finding the right equipment, then positioning it in the courtroom to allow the public to see each of the commissioners and county judge as they go about their business during the regular Tuesday morning meetings.
You can go to the Henderson County website and see the current meeting or archives of past meetings. If you watch You Tube, type in Henderson County admin.
In February, the county made another technology decision, this one regarding the Elections Department. Commissioners voted to buy equipment from Election Systems & Software at a cost of about $650,000. The software replaced the old system that had been used since 2005.
The new software was used successfully in the May municipal elections. In July, Commissioners voted to officially adopt the system.
The new equipment, along with the introduction of Vote Centers were used in the November Constitutional Amendment Elections.
The Constitutional Amendment Election gave Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez a change to see the changes in operation before the 2020 Primaries in March.
The County lost a longtime voice in the county IT committee with the passing of Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ken Geeslin in December. He had been at the forefront of many of the recent IT decisions including the selection of the new communications system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.