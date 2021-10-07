Memorial services for Daryl Wade Johnson 59, of Montalba have been scheduled for 11 a.m. October 16, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church 7220 FM 860 Montalba, Texas 75853 with Bro. Jerry Horine officiating. Daryl Wade Johnson passed away on September 29, 2021 at his home in Montalba. Daryl was…