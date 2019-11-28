One of the things that makes the American military so powerful is not just the equipment, the technology or the weapons they carry but the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines that make up America’s fighting forces.
An amazing force that, when told that they can’t do something their reaction is to say; Wait, what do you want done and where do you want it done?
Then, they go and do it. That is the same attitude that Veterans bring back home with them and this was shown recently when the Star Harbor Operation Give Back Foundation teamed with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, here in Athens, to send out Christmas gift bags to our deployed military overseas.
The Operation Give Back Foundation had been collecting Christmas gift bag items to send all year long and needed a place where they could arrange all their items so that they could be packed. The Veterans offered their post hall for this endeavor. Starting with a goal of 88 service members deployed in Iraq, the VFW was astonished to find that the number of service members to send Christmas gift bags to, kept getting larger and larger. Eventually that number of needed gift bags reached an astounding 462 Christmas Gift Bags. It would be no small task toe pack and ship all these gift bags to not only Iraq but to also such places as Bahrain, Somalia, and Afghanistan. “What amazed me was the quantity of donated items that the Give Back Foundation had collected along with that collected by the VFW. “This Foundation truly went all out in their efforts,” said Bill Malone, Post Commander. “Also, what was really great was all the members of the Foundation and the VFW that came out to spend their Saturday morning doing something great for a group of service members that we would never meet but would know that we cared.”
In a project like this, not only must all the donated items be packed into gift bags but also must be shipped in heavy boxes and that would be very expensive for the Foundation and the VFW Post. In fact, all the Christmas bags were packed in 22 large and heavy boxes, weighing over 500 pounds in total, and the VFW knew that the shipping costs were going to be high. Not to be foiled in their endeavor, the VFW Post put out the word that they needed donations to help defray the shipping costs. Once again, the attitude by the members and their friends was to just ask “Okay, how much do we need?” Thanks to the quick and generous donations of many at the VFW post and a very generous donation from Forrest Elder, the VFW was able to pay for shipping all the boxes. “Thanks to the Operation Give Back Foundation and Veterans of Foreign Wars working together and the incredible generosity of those that donated items for the Christmas Gift Bags and for the shipping costs, some 462 soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen are going to have a little taste of home for Christmas. Also, a special thanks goes to all those that helped collect, pack the gift bags and make ready for shipping and for the huge effort by Foundation founder Christl McKenney to make this happen. This was truly a huge task and worthy of the tradition of “giving back” during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.