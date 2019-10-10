Integrity Urgent Care in Athens is joining forces with “Team Cami” to support a family that serves the Athens community every day.
Cynthia Clements is a proud and devoted deputy of the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office. Cynthia’s 3-year-old daughter Cami was born with Down syndrome and was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The best possible treatment for Cami has already begun; she recently underwent surgery and has started chemotherapy treatments. Her care will require travel to Dallas and time off for Cynthia to help her daughter fight this disease.
In line with their commitment to serving their community beyond the clinic walls, Integrity Urgent Care will be hosting a Barbecue Benefit for “Team Cami” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct.19 at its Athens location.
Chopped beef brisket sandwiches, chips, and a drink will be served for $7 per plate. All proceeds will go directly to the Clements family to help offset the expenses of the next few months of treatment.
If you cannot attend the event but would like to support the Clements family, donations may be made through a PayPal account set up by her aunt, Stephanie Lee: https://www.paypal.me/steph97lee. More information about the Team Cami Barbecue Benefit can be found on the Integrity Urgent Care Athens Facebook page or the Team Cami Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.