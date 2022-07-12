More Texas teachers are leaving the classrooms than ever before for various reasons, but most teachers agree they feel overworked, overwhelmed, underappreciated, and underpaid. This is causing many to consider leaving the teaching profession entirely and many others to retire early, thus leaving a gap in not only public schools, but also in private and charter schools and daycares.
Local school districts are struggling to fill certain spots before the school year begins. Some schools are having trouble keeping programs afloat due to understaffing, such as after school care. Without proper after school staff and with the few daycares in the area mostly understaffed as well, parents are struggling with what to do with their children while they are working and school is out in the afternoons or Fridays.
Although teachers have always been underpaid, it seems the stakes and expectations are higher following the pandemic with additional state mandates and training. House Bill 3 requires all K-3 teachers to complete a program known as Reading Academies which is aimed at improving reading scores in the state and takes approximately 60 to 120 hours to complete.
This training is unpaid and must be completed by 2023 to maintain employment. Quite a few teachers have cited the program and the additional workload as their reason for leaving.
Seasoned teachers are breaking their contracts and leaving jobs prior to the end of the school year as well and in data analyzed by the Texas Tribune there showed a 60% increase from 2021 to the 2022 school year in the number of teachers who are breaking their contracts.
Another factor affecting the amount of teachers in Texas classrooms is the new hire rate which area school districts are struggling with. It even has some districts raising their salary caps to entice teachers to join their district and adding retention bonuses.
However, the pay gap between a career in teaching compared to other professions that require a college degree has continued growing while other careers see rising compensation. The National Education Association tracks teacher pay and a report on teacher pay from the NEA called compensation in Texas “one of the most dramatic examples of grossly deficient pay for experienced teachers.”
Paul Tapp, managing attorney for the Association of Texas Professional Educators, calls teachers’ exits in Texas a crisis.
“It is, though, literally the most important profession that is out there because every other profession depends on that,” Tapp said in a previous interview.
“You can’t have doctors without having teachers. You can’t have lawyers without having teachers. You can’t have reporters without having teachers.”
In response to the teacher shortage, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force focused on creating solutions to the problem. The Teacher Vacancy Task Force is composed of over 20 school district superintendents, human resources representatives, and education professionals from public schools across the state. However, since its formation in March, the task force has met only once and has plans to meet every other month for the rest of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.