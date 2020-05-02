A request for a tax break from a solar power company won approval of the Trinity Valley Community College board on Monday.
Lily Solar, LLC, a 146 MegaWatt/AC solar electric generating facility, plans to add an additional 50 MegaWatts of battery storage in Kaufman County in the TVCC taxing district. The addition will provide two full-time salary competitive jobs and increase the taxable value of the property.
Lily Solar applied for an $80,770.55 break for one solar farm and $72,548.85 for another. The college has a tax rate of .13854 for property in its taxing jurisdiction.
The break is in the form of a production tax credit, which provides a tax rebate based on the amount of production by a certain business.
Several companies have proposed similar projects in Texas during the past year and are seeking local tax abatements from counties, school districts, and hospital districts.
The company has also applied for tax breaks from two other taxing entities in which all or a portion of the property lies.
From Kaufman County, Lily Solar is requesting a $279,133.09 annual tax break in one application and $205,160.85 in the other. Kaufman County has a tax rate of .4787.
From Scurry Rosser ISD, they are requesting reducing the taxable value of one project from $115 million to $40 million the first year and from $146.3 million to $40 for the first year of the second project. Scurry Rosser ISD has a tax rate of 1.33.
According to the Texas Comptroller Fiscal Notes publication, Texas’ solar industry is fairly small, but is growing. In its most recent Solar Jobs Census, the Solar Foundation estimated that Texas had the fourth-largest number of solar jobs among the 50 states.
The TVCC board also approved its renewal of the Tax Abatement Policy stating guidelines and criteria for tax abatement requests.
