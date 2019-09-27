The Henderson County Tax Office sends statements to property owners next week on behalf of almost three-dozen entities.
Tax Assessor Collector Peggy Goodall said the county is sending 70,625 bills this year. She said many of the property owners will start paying as early as October.
"There's a lot of them that really know when they'll be coming out, so generally, the first week we're receiving payments back," Goodall said.
Tax Code Section 31.01 requires the assessor to prepare and mail a tax bill to each property owner listed on the tax roll or to that person's agent by Oct. 1 or as soon thereafter as practicable each year.
"There have been a lot of changes as far as what the State requires on the tax notices when we're doing the calculations," Goodall said. "All of our school districts have gone down on their tax rates except for one and that's because of a bond."
Eustace ISD passed a school bond this year for construction. In August, the Eustace ISD Board adopted a tax rate of $0.97 for maintenance and operations and $0.478 for the interest and sinking fund.
Although the statement comes from the county tax office, each statement will include the bill from several entities. Some of them, such as Henderson County and Trinity Valley Community College will be on all the statements. Some of the bills will include listings for water and utility districts and lesser known entities like the Lake View Management and Development District and Henderson County Levee District No. 3. Although the county tax office sends out the bill, the money collected is diverted back to the taxing entity.
The consolidated tax statement, listing all of the entities on one bill, makes it easier for the taxpayer, who can pay all of their local taxing entities with one transaction.
For a taxpayer living in the city of Athens, seven taxing entities are listed on the bill in alphabetical order. In the case of Athens, the Athens Independent School District appears first on the bill, and accounts for the largest amount of the total tax owed.
Payments are due by the end of January. If the total is not paid by that date, a 7% penalty is charged. That increases each month thereafter.
