Common Area Market hosted a unique Valentine's event this weekend with Dustin Tavella's show Magic, Comedy, Music & more!
“This show has been designed to spark a sense of joy, but also a sense of purpose. It challenges audience members to become child-like again... to put down distractions and to become present with the world around them,” Tavella stated.
Tavella has been performing music and magic for years and worked with celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Evander Holyfield and Danny Trejo. He has worked with music for film, television and radio. This however will be the first time Tavella will mix music and magic together with his own unique spin.
“Aside from the entertainment factor, this show is unique, as its goal is to challenge and inspire viewers,” Tavella stated in a press release.
After Friday, it didn't take long for Athenians to take to social media bragging on the spectacular show some attending both Friday and Saturday performances.
“I went to last nights Dustin Tavella show and it blew my mind,” Katie Burke, tourism and cultural resource coordinator and attendee said.
The event featured access to the infamous food trucks at Common Area Market, including Athens Burger Bar, Fire Pit & Claud Baking. Dress was fine or casual and the area was heated. Come and Take It was also accessible for wine and craft beers.
CAM thanks Pro Audio & Lighting by Gain Stage Productions, Artwork provided by Fishcamp Design Company, Marketing by Millenial Marketing and Video by Dustin Tavella.
CAM thanks Pro Audio & Lighting by Gain Stage Productions, Artwork provided by Fishcamp Design Company, Marketing by Millenial Marketing and Video by Dustin Tavella.
