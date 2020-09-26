Officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District Integrated Pipeline project were in Athens on Tuesday as the massive job moves through Henderson County.
Henderson County Commissioners Court approved flood plain permits along a portion the route of the pipeline.
“The permits that are here today are two of several that will be issued,” said Joy Kimbrough, Emergency Management Coordinator.
The first permit approved Tuesday was in southeast Henderson County.
“They’ll be boring under FM 2588,” said Mark Richardson, Precinct 4 Commissioner. “It’ll be one of the first projects that they do here.”
The second flood plain is located in the Cross Roads area in Precinct 1.
“I don’t have any doubt that the Tarrant Regional Water District will work with us diligently and help us with the site plans and the site visits,” Kimbrough said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said his dealings with the IPL officials so far have been positive.
On Tuesday, Commissioners also conducted a workshop where they discussed a road use agreement concerning the pipeline project.
The Integrated Pipeline covers 150 miles to connect Tarrant and Dallas Counties to water sources. When it is operational, the pipelines have the capacity of pumping 350 million gallons daily.
There are 19 sections to the pipelines. Some pieces in the western part included an intake
well at Cedar Creek Lake and a tunnel under the Trinity River. The 105 inch-wide pipeline runs from Lake Benbrook in Tarrant County, through Navarro County to Cedar Creek Lake. According to Tarrant Regional, after about 12 years of planning, work began on the $2.3 billion project in 2014. The pipes are wide enough to drive a Dodge Ram pickup through and are as deep as a two story building.
The pipeline has not been without opposition, with petitions and complaints that it will harm the environment, landscape and could deplete the water supply in Cedar Creek Lake, Lake Palestine and Richland Chambers.
