You may not know his name but you have probably seen his work. Travis Tapley is a freelance photographer who captures the excitement of East Texas sporting events for the Athens Daily Review and other area publications.
Tapley was born and raised in the small town of Wetumpka, Alabama, where he began working for CSX Railway as a locomotive engineer. Already a passionate amateur photographer, when his job took him to New Orleans, it played a significant role in developing the artistic skill that would become so important in Tapley's future.
The ever-changing backdrop against which his train traveled, along with the images and experiences of living in a large, distinctive metropolitan area helped him develop the practiced eye of a mature photographer.
A return to Alabama ultimately led to major life changes. After his marriage ended in divorce and a debilitating injury ended his career, he began to seriously pursue the hobby he had casually enjoyed for so many years. As time went by, his life changed again when a childhood friend reconnected with Tapley through social media and they began a long-distance relationship. That relationship led to their marriage and Tapley's move to East Texas in 2014.
Tapley credits former Trinity Valley Community College head football coach Brad Smiley and TVCC Sports Information Officer Benny Rogers with opening the door to East Texas sports photography for him. The opportunities they provided and the campus fellowship he experienced made Tapley a devoted Cardinal.
“It is really my home. I love everyone there. They have treated me like family from day one,” Tapley said.
He now serves as the principal photographer for TVCC sports programs, as well as Brownsboro ISD sports programs, but his enthusiasm for pursuing the next great photograph may take him to any school in the area.
Contemporary journalism typically includes both words and photographs. When asked if he believes the photograph informs the writing or the writing informs the photograph, Tapley responds, “I think the photograph influences the writing.”
He said he tries to position himself where the action is coming directly toward him because, “...coming at you tells more of a story.”
Although Tapley's sports photography is what East Texans see most, the breadth of his body of work is extensive and includes concert, wildlife, nature and architectural photographs. He also writes and publishes poetry, is working on a novel, and is writing lyrics for a song being composed by a local singer-songwriter.
In the long run, the doors that closed on Tapley's former life opened the way to rewarding self-expression. In his own words, “I love my story and what I have gotten to do here in Texas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.