Henderson County Performing Arts Center had a packed house for its production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. July 18-27. This was a record breaking season for the non-profit group with sold out shows.
“We have broken some new all-time capacity records and seen some others not matched in many many years,” said John Wilson, a board member. “We’ve also seen amazing generosity from show sponsors, volunteers and audiences in general. After 55 years, we’re seeing a new and positive community support for the theater.”
Beauty and the Beast Jr. featured a young cast that mostly consisted of teens, tweens and a few younger children which offers a slight twist to the original. The cast is a mix of those new to the stage and more experienced.
The show was directed by Ami Hickmon (this was her first performance to direct at HCPAC) and her daughter Sydney Payne performed as Belle.
Kids twirled, sang and danced across the stage and the costumes were very well done. It is obvious that many volunteer hours were spent preparing props, decorations and practicing for this performance. The acting abilities of such a young cast were impressive and Mrs. Potts had a delightful voice. Belle and the Beast were very warm and convincing as they went from enemies to true love. They sang well and were well prepared for their parts. The cast of Beauty and the Beast Jr. was diverse, varying age groups and acting skill levels, but they pulled together and had a great show. The cast and crews hard work and dedication was obvious.
"A production such as this takes more than a few people, it takes a village,” said Jo Ann Johnson, a volunteer, “A village of actors, sponsors, directors, producers, set crew, costumers, carpenters, painters, etc, etc. We are also grateful for the support of the parents and grandparents who have given their time in helping us bring this production to our community. A special congratulations goes to Director Ami Hickmon, Musical Director Ash Gimler, and Asst Music Director Hannah Guaze for a job well done!"
The theater may be modest in size but the performance was that of a much larger theater and cast.
According to a previous article, The center was founded 55 years ago as an all-volunteer organization. It was operated under Executive Director Dennis Gilmore from 1989 to 2014, whom after retiring was named executive director emeritus. Non-profit status was granted in 1980 and has operated as such since that time. The current theater was built in the early 2000s, and the original structure was converted to the Black Box theater. The main source of funding for HCPAC is donors, grants and ticket sales — all of which are crucial in financing the maintenance and quality performances.
To ensure continuing success, Wilson said, future generations need to be encouraged. So, he and others have created a program called “YES!” or “Youth Excellence on Stage.” This “long-standing tradition,” Wilson said, qualifies the theater for youth grants and creates a place to nurture artistic growth and a creative outlet. Beauty and the Beast Jr. encourages the next generation of actors and provides them with a stage for their performing art passions under the guidance of talented mentors. With the arts programs losing funding in schools, this place is valuable to creative people in the community.Wilson spoke about the “magical thing” about the theater to him is that all kinds of people from different places, opinions, backgrounds, financial status and even age groups — a melting pot of sorts.
Their next performance will be Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Auditions will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 29 to 30. The performance will be September 19 to 28. For further information on HCPAC or their schedule, please visit www.hcpac.org.
Below is a list of cast and crew:
CAST
Narrators-Zoriah Brookings, Caylee Willingham, Maddy Wilson and Saxon Reeves
Belle-Sydney Payne
Prince/Beast-Jayce Montelongo
Maurice-Kenyon Walker
Gaston-Skyler Walker
Lafou-Trevor Sullivan
Cogsworth-Aaliyah Braxton
Lumiere-Owen Taylor
Madame De La Grand Bouche-Lacie Byrd
Mrs. Potts-Carsyn Willingham
Babette-Amelia Varos
Chip-Jake Harris
Silly Girls-Jaci Gunnels, Miralee Marholz, Zoe Hampton
Baker, Dish--Kalan Maple
Bookseller, Utensil--Abby Van Cleave
Aristocratic Lady, Utensil--Paige Simmons
Milkmaid, Utensil--Charlsie Tompkins
Lady with a Cane, Utensil--Jaelyn Miers
Monsieur D’Argue, Fisherman, Utensil--Davin Perry-Young
Fruit Peddler, Utensil--Charli Elieson
Candle Merchant, Utensil--Lexie Cooper
Fruit Peddler, Guard, Plate--Kendall Davis
Egg Man, Guard, Utensil--Caleb Stephens
Sausage Curl Girl, Wolf, Utensil--Jada Johnson
Shepherd, Wolf, Utensil--Miracle Lundy
Villiager, Witch/Enchantress Wolf, Utensil--Hallie Holzer
Isenda Beauregard (Butcher), Wolf, Utensil--Raelyn Stephens
Lady with Baby, Wolf, Utensil--Audrey Kilcrease
Director-Ami Hickmon
Musical Director-Ash Gimler
Assistant Musical Director-Hannah Gauze
Stage Manager-Tammy Payne
Assistant Stage Manager-Alyce Pine
Lights-Veronica York & Tonya Tompkins
Sound-Ami Hickmon
Costume Coordinator-Sue Oates
Assisted by-Tammy Payne, Brady Payne,Nora Hampton, Alyce Pine,Odessa Cooper, Chrystal Gunnels, Christine Lundy, Tonya Tompkins, Jason Brown, Jose Montelongo, Maria Peck
Set Coordinators-Marty Brandstrom, Eric Davis(Member of VFW Post 7103) and Dustin Carter
Assisted by-Brady Payne, Jason Brown, John Wilson, Mark Roberts, Joclyn Ewers, Alyce Pine, Dana Lynch, Shawna Lynch, Jason Brown, Marcia Colbert & the cast of Beauty & the Beast Jr.
Publicity -John Wilson
Poster Design-Shaydi Clary
Sponsors-Sara and Rick Drummong
