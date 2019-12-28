The Soul Kitchen delivered more than meals Friday morning. Willa Johnson finished the last day of her Christmas break Feeding Kids Right program by giving away bicycles to deserving children.
She hosted an art contest by passing out coloring pages to the children she ministers through the food program. She then had her Facebook followers vote for the winners. Generous supporters heard of her desire to do this for the children and donated to the bike fund.
“Thank you all for seeing my small vision come true,” Willa stated in a Facebook post. “Without the prayers and donations this would never happen. “
Athens was fortunate to catch the eye of Johnson nine years ago.
One day when driving through Athens, she thought, “Someone needs to be feeding these kids!”
Since rural areas do not have access to the help larger cities receive, Johnson took a leap of faith and started her food ministry. When the children that needed it most and couldn't make it to her location, she took to the streets delivering to them.
She leaves her home in Fort Worth around midnight in order to get food out on time.
“When the kids hears us coming they come running out,” she said in a prior interview with the Athens Review. “They are so happy to get their food.”
“We only feed them a hot meal,” she said. “We believe all our meals should be good, old fashioned home-cooked food.”
If you would like to be part of this outreach service, please contact Willa Johnson through her Facebook page Feeding Kids Right, Inc., or by phone 817-995-5928. Donations can be made through http://paypal.me/fighthunger595
