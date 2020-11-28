The search for the next Athens Police Chief continues and the City is asking all residents take a few minutes to fill out a survey on the traits, attributes and overall characteristics you find most important for our next police chief.
The survey is just six questions and will only take a couple of minutes. You can access the survey here online at surveymonkey.com/r/PN229CD
The City received 42 applications for the position and have whittled that down to five finalists.
The finalists will be in Athens Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a series of interviews with the City's management staff, a committee composed of area law enforcement officials, and a citizens committee.
That night, the five finalists will appear at a meeting to introduce themselves to the public.
The finalists will return Thursday, Dec. 10 for a final interview with the City Manager and City Council.
