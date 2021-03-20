The Henderson County Help Center and Maggie's House Child Advocacy Center are looking for sponsors and teams for the inaugural Shoot Out Child Abuse shooting event Saturday, April 17, at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston.
The event will raise money for additional services for the child victims which Maggie's House supports. Since opening in 2000, Maggie’s House has supported 11,234 child victims of abuse with healing and restoration. Last year, Maggie’s House served 310 children in Henderson County who suffered at the hands of an abuser and the number is growing for 2021.
"Maggie's House provides healing and justice for the most vulnerable victims of abuse and neglect," said Leslie Saunders, Help Center Executive Director.
With multiple sponsorship levels available, there is way for everyone to become involved.
"These sponsorships will help us to defray some of the cost of the event and allow more funds to go to direct support services to the families we serve," Saunders said.
The event will feature three different events for one price: Tactical Handgun Course, Short or Long Shotgun Course, and the Long Bird Clay Event. There will be awards for top Lady, Man and Youth shooters, and the top two teams in each event.
There will be live and silent auctions. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.
Registration is $125 per person. Team events are for four-member teams.
The event will also include a raffle for a Henry Texas Tribute Edition Golden Boy .22 rifle and a Cimarron Peacekeeper .45 LC Wyatt Earp pistol.
Tickets for the rifle are $10 each or three for $25. Tickets for the handgun are $5 each or six for $25. Tickets can be purchased at 5H Shooting Sports, Athens Army Navy & Pawn, and the Henderson County Help Center.
Call Amanda Sharp at 903-675-4357 to become a sponsor, register a team, or purchase raffle tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.