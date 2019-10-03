St Edwards and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be hosting their annual Walk-a-thon at 9 a.m. Saturday October 5.
In order to register, arrive at the Athens High School track located at 708 E. College St. The walk will start at 9:30 a.m.
Participants take pledges and all money goes into a general fund used to help people with various things such as medical, utilities, car repairs and other basic needs that people struggle with at times.
“We help quite a few people, at the end of August we had helped 266 people,” said Robert Fletcher, President of the local chapter. “We are a very small ministry and don't have much money, but we have a lot of resources and guide accordingly.”
The event will also have games and prizes, such as a bean bag toss, and ladder-ball. Prizes include Walmart gift cards, a bicycle and a stereo with bluetooth capabilities.
“What makes us unique is we are covering all of Henderson County,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher was asked to assist three years ago by their priest and works closely with Father Nolan Lowry of Athens and Paul Key of Chandler.
The group also offers spiritual guidance, but the assistance offered is not limited by faith or denomination.
Some groups have sponsored and helped such as the Methodist men, Knights of Columbus and several churches to name a few.
If you would like to participate in this walk and be a “neighbor helping neighbors,” please contact Robert Fletcher at 903-515-1028, view the website at https://www.fopwalk.org or come out at 9 a.m. to the track and register.
If you are in need of help, you can call their hotline at 903-675-0076 and leave a message. The recorded answering service is monitored by volunteers who will call to set up an interview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.