The Henderson County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Lee Tackett from the Fair Park Board, Tuesday, after a long term as a member.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said Tackett is stepping down after 30 years to devote more time for added responsibility at his banking job.
Tackett had been chairman of the seven-person group since Bob Miars retired in 2020.
"If you haven't been out there it's a great week to go out during the Henderson County Livestock Show and see some of the improvements that have been made out there," Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said. "It's a success story and a benefit to Henderson County to have that facility.”
Some of those changes include the adoption of a hotel-motel tax to help fund the facility, a new roof on the Fair Park Coliseum, a new sound system and an LED lighting which in addition to brightening the arena, lowered the cost.
Another upgrade was major remodeling of the men's and women's restrooms, addressing one of the major complaints. Paving the parking areas and drainage also enhanced the Fair Parks appeal with visitors.
After accepting Tackett's resignation, Commissioners appointed Wade Carter to fill the term which will expire in January 2023.
"Mr. Carter has had a longtime relationship with that facility as well," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Commissioners also heard a presentation by Doug Burnstein from Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP for collection delinquent court fines for the Justice of the Peace courts.
Burnstein said the company has now collected $2.5 million since it began providing the service for the county. The collections for the past year totaled $326,000.
In other action Commissioners:
· approved a request to use $2,000 from the Healthy County Fund for the County Health Fair;
· approved a right-of-way request from the Bethel Ash Water-Supply Corporation for a bore under County Road 3700;
· approved payment of 2021 bills totaling $6,662 and
· approved payment of 2022 bills totaling $412,724.44.
