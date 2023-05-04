This year marks 103 years of library service in the Henderson County community and last year more than 25,000 people walked through the library doors. The annual Books in Bloom luncheon celebrated all things library and book-related and shared plans for the library’s future.
In the early 1920s, local ladies in the Henderson County Book Club would collect books to loan to their fellow citizens, then in the early 1970s, civic-minded community members established the Public Library Fund and spearheaded the effort to turn that private book collection into a public library.
Michelle Zenor, Director at the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, told two stories at the luncheon about how the library has touched the lives of two local residents. One was a ten-year-old girl whose goal was to be an author with a book displayed on the local authors’ bookshelf.
This girl is already working on her book and she ran into the library after writing the first chapter, excited to see if one day the library staff would put it on that shelf. Zenor said, “Yes there will be a place in the Henderson County Library for a work that was inspired by the Henderson County Library.”
Her second story was about Lani, who at the age of seven received her library card and who first came to the library as a patron, then as a part-time library associate, and now as a full-time librarian with a master's degree in library studies. Zenor then stated Lani has been vocal about wanting her job someday, and she commented, “How could there not be a place in the Henderson County Library for a director who was inspired by the Henderson County Library.”
Beth Faulk, President of the Public Library Fund, then spoke about how the library would not survive without the help of the PLF, Friends of the Library, advisory board, staff, and donations. The PLF was established by Dick Dwelle with the purpose of supplementing funding projects and programs with the library, which is funded by tax dollars that pay staff salaries and building maintenance.
The current library staff has over 61 years of experience, 6 bachelor's degrees, and 7 master's degrees. Faulk said, “We are all just a little smarter by being in the presence of them.”
At last year’s Books in Bloom event, Faulk revealed that the PLF was going to begin fundraising for a new library and that land had been purchased for this new space across from the Cain Center. At this year’s luncheon, conceptual drawings were on display for guests to view what the new 20,000-square-foot space might look like. This would increase the library space by 8,000 square feet and allow for 67 parking spaces in one lot.
Some key features of the new building include it being a single-story structure overlooking green space, a 120-person capacity meeting room, study rooms, an outdoor balcony, staff offices, and separate collection areas. There would be an adult collection area, a children’s collection area, and a teen area.
However, building this space will cost in excess of $8 million and donations from the luncheon were matched up to $15,000 by Stephanie and Steve Roberts and Chris and Sarah Tinsley, thus bringing the ground-breaking closer to a reality. Faulk encouraged people to make a donation “to work together to create a vibrant and inspiring space that will serve our community for years to come.”
The speaker for the luncheon was children’s author Nancy Churnin who was humorous and told not only personal stories but went into more detail about the stories of some of the heroes and heroines she writes about. Many guests enjoyed learning something new about how these people have influenced the world in ways that were not well-known before.
The lunch, served by Athens Middle School Choir students, was catered by Smokey B’s Barbecue and the tables, as always, were decorated in a variety of themes, colors, and decor by its table hostess. Winners for the best table were Jessica Jones who won Most Unique for her cascading book table. Thomas Faulk won Best Theme for his Harry Potter table complete with billowing smoke and Patsy Ingram’s table was the Overall Winner for her Charles Dickens-themed table.
Zenor quoted what Ray Bradberry wrote, “Without libraries, we have no past and we have no future.” She went on to say, “We are here today because the Henderson County Library has a proud past, a busy present, and a very bright future. Thank you for celebrating and abetting our progress.”
For more information on how you can donate, contact the library at 903-677-7295.
