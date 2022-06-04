A public swimming area is now open at Lake Athens for people who love to get their feet wet to enjoy.
A partnership between the Athens Municipal Water Authority and the City of Athens made the swim area possible. Negotiations between the entities reached the serious stage about a year ago, but too late for it to become a reality in 2021.
The park area is located at the marina and includes a sandy beach, picnic tables, and plenty of parking. Swimming is allowed from dawn to dusk. There are no lifeguards on duty.
The beach allows more public use of the marina area which before had be pretty much limited to boating.
The Athens Police Department and the AMWA police will patrol the area, for safety.
The city maintenance department will take care of keeping the restrooms clean while AMWA will keep the area mowed and free of vegetation.
The city and AMWA split the cost of building a parking area, estimated at about $30,000.
The AMWA board began looking into the matter in 2021 and the Athens City Council discussed the matter on June 28, 2021. At that meeting, the council firmed up plan on how to proceed with the matter and directed City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to proceed to work with AMWA to put the plan in place.
City and AMWA officials have stated they will be keeping a watch on the area and will shut it down if it gets to be a nuisance.
Rules for the swim area are posted at the site. Among them are:
• No glass, alcohol, pets or tents
• No BBQs or fires
• No fishing or boating
• Children must be supervised
• No profanity or disruptive language
• No littering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.