When you open the door to the new Honeycomb Home Co. off the square in Athens, you can feel that this is a place that believes in their favorite saying “Live and Love without limits.” Whether you are there to browse for new home accessories, handmade items, or simply share in good, non-judgemental conversation, you will feel right at home.
Co-owners and sisters Steffany Horton and Erika Yager-Armstrong grew up in Eustace designing blueprints for their future homes and loving architecture and antiquing.
The soft touches that Steffany has placed throughout the store showcase a mix of farmhouse, industrial, fresh, and antique styles. She is also the creator of most of the wooden signs that are displayed in the store.
If you take a peek into the restroom, you’ll see more design work that Steffany did, including the wallpaper ceiling and a unique, leather strap towel rod.
Erika has stacks upon stacks of Elle Decor magazines that she reviews for inspiration and she has self taught a lot of the skills she displays in multiple products, such as the hand sewn pillows, macrame items, and hand poured candles she creates.
She desired to make a non-toxic, quality candle that was not too expensive and in her creation, she took some of her favorite perfumes and marked the top, middle, and bottom notes of the scent to add to their signature candles like Nostalgia and Pear Turnover.
The most colorful area of the store is found in the unique, Euro-concept flower bar. Patrons can choose from single stemmed fresh, dried, and a few artificial flowers to create their own stunning bouquet.
The idea for this flower bar started when Erika began planning her wedding and studied flowers. She talks to the flowers every day, which many gardeners will tell you is very beneficial for the plant.
If you are not comfortable creating your own bunch, Erika loves playing with flowers and she’ll put something together for you. If you ask nicely, she might even give you her “secret” water recipe to keep them alive longer.
For both sisters, owning a home goods store is a new career path. Steffany was a Department Manager with Clayton Homes for five years and she said it was one of the hardest things to do when she left to pursue this dream.
While on a visit to Farmersville last fall, Steffany came upon a store that sparked the flame which became a business filing within a week. She knew that she wanted to open a storefront that was full of home goods located on the square in Athens.
It didn’t take very long for her to convince Erika to come on board and they have been creating and decorating since, sometimes until 3 a.m.
“When you love what you’re doing, you don’t mind all the things,” Erika said.
Steffany wants all who come through the door to feel like they’re walking into Cheers. She will happily lend an ear with an open heart.
Both sisters are in awe of the things they always wanted to happen but can’t believe are happening now. They believe that all the skills they have learned individually have merged together beautifully into their new venture.
Visit Steffany and Erika at Honeycomb Home Co. at 206 N. Palestine next to Railway Cafe in Athens, from Tuesday through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
