It is time for the Henderson County Performing Arts Center radio show at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. The wildly successful collaboration between KLVQ 94.5 and HCPAC has been an auditory delight for art lovers in the community.
This weeks program is titled Sweet Sue and the Mysterious Landlord and is the third original radio play for HCPAC. Robin Haynie, an actor and comedian, wrote the play.
“Our partnership with Stephanie Gade and KLVQ has been tremendously successful, bringing local actors and original radio plays to the community," said John Wilson, HCPAC board member.
Sweet Sue stars Richard Haynie, Tess Steddum, Kenyon Walker, Robin Haynie, Declan Phelan, Jom Ogburn, Kara Davis and Ami Hickmon.
The play is about a motley crew of unique shops full of a broad variety of characters. The one common thread is the landlord Mrs. Prfatowsky and her nephew Boris who humorously complicate matters.
The radio plays originated out of necessity, but have turned into something many look forward to including the actors and audience. Everyone eagerly awaits the day HCPAC theater is open again to the public, but with such amazing plays to enjoy, the wait is still a joy.
"This terrible pandemic has forced us to go dark for the first time in 56 years, but we've discovered a new avenue - not unfamiliar to those who remember the golden age of radio,” Wilson said.
“We are able to safe-distance actors, record and broadcast plays written specifically for this project. Thanks to our wonderful actors and technical expertise of Stephanie Gade and KLVQ 94.5, and terrific sponsors, we are able to continue to bring theater to our community,” Wilson said.
This week's sponsors are Stewart McGee Real Estate and Mid-America Mortgage.
After the show is broadcast, they are available as podcasts anywhere you get them. Search HCPAC wherever podcasts are available.
To help keep HCPAC going, the theater has created the $56 for 56 years promotion. The promotion asks for donations of $56 from friends of the arts. Donations can be made online at HCPAC.org.
