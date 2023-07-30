By Jennifer Browning
The Watermelon Seed Spitting and Eating Competition at the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree provides a welcome escape—a chance to slow down, savor the sweetness of the season, and connect with others in the most delightful and delicious way possible.
This traditional Jamboree event brings a fun-filled blend of competition and camaraderie, enticing both participants and spectators alike. This year’s event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Athens and the local 25-pound watermelons were provided by Melton Farms. Rotary Public Image Chair and The Review’s own Jennifer Browning commentated to the crowd and encouraged the 25 competitors as they tried to win their category.
Seed spitters competed in ages Under 13 and Over 13 categories and young and old summoned up their inner champion trying to cover some distance with their seeds. The Guinness Book of World Records says the farthest watermelon seed spit has been 75 feet 2 inches, and these competitors were trying to reach it but came up short.
With precision and power, they release a well-practiced spit, sending watermelon seeds soaring through the air. The distance covered by the seeds determines the victor and the spectacle is filled with surprises and moments of triumph. Logan, Judge, Michael, and Thad were the victors in these heats.
After the seed spitting was complete, some of the same contestants and some new ones dove into the watermelon, savoring the sweetness while frantically devouring it, and although no one had to eat the entire watermelon, everyone got their fill. Laughter and cheers echoed through the crowd as juice dripped from chins and fingers, creating a symphony of watermelon enjoyment.
The eating phase requires both speed and finesse and contestants definitely had different techniques. Some would grab a handful and others would go face in. Jack, one of the older competitors, tied for first place with younger contestant, Zoe. Jack was trying to uphold his victory from 55 years ago and he proved he’s still got what it takes.
Whether they came to compete or simply enjoy the show, everyone left with a shared memory of summer's sweetest moments at the Watermelon Seed Spitting and Eating Competition at the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree, held the fourth weekend in July in downtown Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.