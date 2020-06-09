A deputy arrested a suspected methamphetamine dealer after midnight Sunday as he was driving near Chandler with no license and no insurance, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, Monday.
Kelly Leroy Thomas, 56, was caught with over 70 grams of meth, separate baggies to distribute it and a digital scale to weigh it. Thomas was taken to the Henderson County Jail, charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, four grams to 200 grams.
The charge is a second degree felony which can bring a sentence, upon conviction of two to 10 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.
Hillhouse said Deputy Johnathan Barrios saw the suspect commit a traffic violation at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Niceview Drive south of Chandler.
Thomas had no driver’s license or insurance and was placed under arrest.
During a search of the vehicle, Barrios found a blue travel mug hidden under a pizza box in the passenger’s seat.
Inside was a large zip lock baggie with the meth and separate baggies along with the scale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.