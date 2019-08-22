Athens police arrested a 71-year-old Larue man on Tuesday, in connection with the shooting death of a woman last November, Chief Buddy Hill said
Matthew McCuin was charged with murder and booked into Henderson County Jail. He remained in custody on Wednesday, with bond set at $1 million.
The arrest was made by APD Detective Wesley Hoover, reports said.
"This arrest was the result of diligent work by Detective Hoover," Hill said. "He has been investigating this case for nine months and his persistence paid off."
On Nov. 18, 2018 the Athens Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person in the 1000 block of Third Street. When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, officers found bystanders performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor, 30, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Taylor was transported by EMS to the local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Dispatchers received the call about 8:30 p.m. Athens detectives and officials from the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office went to the North Athens location, processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton Adams conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy.
Third Street is west of Pinkerton Street, near an area called Peach Park.
