A GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar is coming from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at First Baptist Church in Athens. The event offers practical, actionable strategies for making it through the holiday season.
“For the first time, this year First Baptist Church, along with First Methodist and First Presbyterian churches will be working together to sponsor this community-wide seminar,” said Gwen Richardson, Generations Pastor at First Baptist Church. “We felt that it was important to reach out to our community and help each other. We invite anyone to attend who is facing the holidays without their loved one.”
At this two-hour seminar, you’ll view a video featuring advice from people in grief who’ve faced the holidays after their loss and hear insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors, and psychologists. Participants will receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercises, Q&As, and journal ideas for daily survival through the holiday season.
“At Surviving the Holidays, you’ll meet with other grieving people who have an understanding of what you’re going through. They won’t judge you or force you to share, but will accept you where you are and will offer comfort and support,” Richardson said.
Organizers of the Surviving the Holidays seminar know if you’ve lost a loved one, your holiday season won’t be easy; your emotions may ambush you and suck you under at times. But you can choose to walk through this season in a way that honors your loved one and puts you on the path of health and healing.
You can register today on-line at www.lovingtheworld.com/sth. Brunch will be served at 9:30 a.m. and there is a $5 donation for the workbook.
To find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, contact Gwen Richardson, gwen@lovingtheworld.com, Judy Hawn, Judy@firstathens.org, or Traci at secretary@fpcathens.com.
