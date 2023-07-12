By Jennifer Browning
The Whisker and Wags Gala, which for the past decade has proven to be an unforgettable evening in support of furry friends and the people who care for them, will be hosted on Saturday, September 23 at CR Legacy Event Center in Gun Barrel City.
Each year, the gala evening has a theme and all who attend are in awe of the over-the-top decorations and details that go into the event. This year’s theme is “Pearls and Paws” and will feature some new and exciting items, such as live entertainment provided by “The Project,” an 11-piece band from Dallas.
Guests will find a Pearl Bar and Paw Bar with cocktail tables for socializing. A 3-course plated dinner will be served and the silent and live auctions are always extensive and entertaining.
This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit organizations - the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake, and Friends of the Animals at Cedar Creek Lake and tickets begin at $175.
Sponsorships at various levels, a full table purchase for eight guests, and single tickets are available online at https://hsccl.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/WhiskersWags2023.
As the Whiskers and Wags Gala says on its ticket site, “Don your pearls and get your paws ready for dancing.”
