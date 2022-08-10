Dr. Janie Sims, Athens Independent School District’s Superintendent, spoke to Rotarians last week about the fantastic, smooth start to the school year themed “What We Do Matters.”
She shared that AISD, mainly the middle school and their CTE courses which began two years ago, were named in the 15th annual Texas School Business Magazine’s Bragging Rights Issue where only 12 out of 1026 school districts in Texas are recognized.
She said that although full results are expected later this month, they have received positive indicators from the state assessment preliminary results and it appears the gap caused by COVID is beginning to close.
Dr. Sims pointed out that stability in the Board of Trustees, district leadership, and campus leadership are giving a strong, stable base to the district and she noted that six of the ten main operational directors in the district are Rotarians.
The four-day week was also discussed and how after threeyears of trials and polling parents, community leaders, and local businesses, AISD is excited to enter their fourth year with this program. There is a lot of interest around the country on the program and the district may be featured on national television soon.
Sen. Robert Nichols was in attendance and he asked how the community parents have responded to the four-day week.
Dr. Sims explained that there was a little growing period in the beginning, but now almost 80% of the parents polled want to keep the schedule and she told of how some daycares have tailored packages to help parents.
Joanie Ahlers, City of Athens Economic Development Director, told Sen. Nichols that she has seen multiple larger businesses go to a four-day production week. She said that it’s been interesting to see how some of these companies, in an effort to keep employees happy, are adapting.
The shift this year in the district has gone from COVID to safety/security and Dr. Sims thanked the taxpayers for all they did in the early 2000s because the facilities were brought up to date then and they are already in better shape when it comes to security. The high school was made even safer after the 2015 bond when the hallway was built between buildings.
Barry Choate has been assigned as Director of Safety/Security and he has been busy conducting audits. The audits have been extremely detailed including checks on exterior door mechanisms, which were all in good shape and the three that weren’t will be replaced very quickly. Each week, there will be checks done on all the doors and details must be reported.
AISD and the Athens Police Department have a wonderful partnership that will continue, which includes three school resource officers that rotate between the five campuses with the goal of having a devoted officer on each campus down the road.
Each room in the schools will now also contain a telephone, no matter whether it is a classroom or a room that does not get much use. They are also upgrading their access point technology so that cell phone communication can improve. Teachers will also have the ability to have better communication through an app which will help relay student information and whereabouts and this app will also help if all campuses have to be evacuated for any reason.
Dr. Sims also gave a facilities review and a few details about what the new press box that was ordered will be like and explained that it is different from the one discussed a few years ago. There will also be an additional small visitor press box and another 150 or so seats added to the visitor side as last year’s playoffs brought some 4-A games, but the stadium was too small for larger schools. She also added that the new LED lighting that was added to the field has received wonderful feedback.
She also reviewed the athletic complex update plans with the intention that future softball, baseball, and soccer summer leagues may be able to use the facilities.
“We’re proud of our kids, we’re proud of our community, and we want our facilities to be a place that our whole community is proud of, and that will draw some more visitors here,” Dr. Sims said.
She spoke of further improvements, such as the drop-off/pick-up line at the Athens Middle School, growing the agriculture program to show the most at the Livestock Show, and the goal of having the best of the best here in Athens.
Dr. Sims ended by reminding everyone that although we may have other issues to address in education, the main thing that “it” is about, are the things we can do to make sure that a student walks away with a diploma and skills so they can take their path.
