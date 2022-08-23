Visit Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Saturday, Sept. 24 for a day of outdoor fun in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day. The event kicks off with the Sunfish Showdown fishing tournament.
Teams must consist of one child and one adult, an adult may be on multiple teams. Registration starts at 8 a.m. There will be door prizes and an award ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
No fishing license is required, and you may bring your own fishing tackle or borrow ours. Hooks must be single and barbless, and bait must not come from freshwater. No minnows, cut bait, or goldfish.
The Texas Game Warden Operation Game Thief trailer, electro-fishing boat, fun games, food, and much more. Celebrate the heart of conservation at TFFC at 5550 FM 2495 in Athens.
