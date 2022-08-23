Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.7 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest around 35.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. &&