The Henderson County Horseman's Association hosted the 38th annual Athens Summer Jubilee at the Henderson County Fair Park. The event runs July 8 through July 12.
The five day event brings hundreds of entries into the area and over 200 individual classes. Each day begins at 8 a.m. and finishes when all the events are clear around 5 or 6 p.m. There are both eastern and western events, and the points accumulated at the Jubilee can be credited towards certain national American Quarter Horse Association events.
One of the shows participants, Cindy Furr of Nacogdoches, watched her children show and learned from them.
“I’ve had horses all my life,” she said. “While helping and watching my children, it became something I wanted to do. It looked like fun!”
Furr said that she enjoys the feedback that comes from competition.
“You get feedback on how to improve, everything is scored and it gives you knowledge of what to work on,” she said.
Six-year-old Annabell Simmons has been competing since she was three years old, but this will be her first year to show by herself in the Small Fry Walk/Jog. Simmons and her 28-year-old mare will leave mom on the sidelines this year.
Wednesday featured trail rides and ranch style competitions showcasing the diverse working abilities of a ranch horse. Competitors trotted, turned, loped and walked through logs, while judges looked on.
The local 4-H club comes out and helps unload trailers, set up stalls and assist guests with other various tasks. Summer Jubilee brings many people into Athens and to local businesses.
For pricing and participation information, please contact Kathy Avolt prior to the show 765-714-4324, and Scott Neuman during the show at 406-671-6179.
