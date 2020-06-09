Summer is upon us and it is already scorching hot. For those that do not have a place to take refuge from the elements, summer and winter are vicious. With no homeless shelter in Athens there is no way to eliminate their exposure to the elements.
Love in Action, founded by Teri Caswell in 2016, is there to help with food to go, showers, supplies and laundry.
“It is our desire to meet not only the physical needs of our neighbors, but to meet their spiritual and emotional needs as well," Caswell stated. "Each and every person that comes through the doors of our facility is greeted by our staff of loving volunteers.”
That person listens to them, assesses the need and tries to help and encourage as much as possible.
“Most of all, the love of Christ is shared, and each person is given an opportunity for prayer,” Caswell stated.
There are three kinds of homeless people, those living on the street, place to place (those that stay here and there), and those who have shelter, such as a car, but no electricity or water. LIA serves all three.
Sometimes people go through things that knock them off of their feet. Advocates for the homeless tell stories of people who have hit hard times waiting for things to get back to normal and others that have gotten used to things the way they are. People of all races, ages, backgrounds and faith come to LIA for help, including veterans and children.
Many of the homeless served walk to get their assistance, the center is located on the outskirts of town.
“I try to think how I would feel if I didn't have a home," one volunteer said. "They have a lot of pride, but they are very grateful, respectful and appreciative.”
Caswell, the executive director, offers help with additional needs such as medical, dental, prescriptions, and access to the Andrews Center in Tyler and other resources.
Life in Action, also offers a program helping with life skills. It teaches basic kitchen/cooking and gardening skills. Participants sold produce from a small garden they tended at the Athens Farmers Market last year and received some of the profits. The program teaches hard work pays off.
The homeless members of the Athens community and Henderson County need your help. The center is asking for your help with donations of the following:
• Food
• Toiletries
• Shoes
• Yoga mats (something to go between them and the ground)
• Gatorade or sports drinks
• Bug spray
• Tarps
• Sleeping bags
• Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated.
“We were put on this Earth, not for our own selfish reasons.” Kay Hood, a volunteer said. “God put us on this earth to help others. Find something in this world to do and make your corner of the world better. If you don't have money, you have time.”
The center’s website states: “While helping others is at the forefront of our efforts. Every service we offer costs money including water for our guests to shower and do laundry, transportation to and from doctor or dentist, to obtaining ID's so folks can get a job. A monthly donation is a great help that allows us to accurately budget so we can minister to the needs of our guests and be good stewards. Any donation of any size is greatly appreciated. If we are able to help people get back into their home or into some kind of permanent shelter, we will work with the client, other nonprofits, and churches to do so.”
If you would like to volunteer, there are several areas where help is needed.
Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday to 501 Maple Street in Athens.
To apply as a volunteer, or if you need help, please contact Teri Caswell at 903-904-5131, or apply on their website: hendersoncountyhomeless.com/
