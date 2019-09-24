The summer of 2019 saved some of its hottest Athens temperatures for September and the National Weather Service is predicting we'll be into October before we see a significant change.
"Summertime conditions are going to continue for at least the next seven to 10 days or so," said David Bonnette of the National Weather Service in Forth Worth. "There's ridge sitting off to our east that will keep the warm, moist, southerly flow in our area for the next week or so."
The reading at Athens Municipal Airport soared to the century mark for five consecutive days from Sept. 5 through Sept. 9, the longest streak of the summer. Another triple digit high, 101, was recorded on Sept. 15. Athenians got a bit of a break on Sept. 20, when the high dipped to 82 degrees, but the relief was short-lived as the mercury shot back into the 90s for the remainder of the season.
In August, the city hit the highs were consistently in the mid to upper 90s, with a 96 degree average. The high for the month was 100 degrees on the 14th, while the low of 86 on the 4th was the only time during the month the reading didn't reach 90.
A rainy June, with 6.21 inches, gave way to a hot remainder of the summer. The total for July only measured 1.86 inches, while .33 inches was reported for August. September has been unusually dry, with only .14 inches falling in Athens before fall arrived on Monday.
This year's summer didn't approach the heat of 2018 when scorching temperatures were the rule. From July 18 through July 25, the temperature was in the triple digits, with the high coming on the 23rd, when the mercury rose to 108 degrees. The city got a bit of relief on the 25th, when a high of 98 was recorded. The reading was back to 102 degrees on the 26th and 27th. With the calendar flipped to fall, the NWS is anticipating the weather will change, but it's too soon the know just when.
"What we need for it to be more fall like is a cold front to come down," Bonnette said. "There's some hint of one squeaking down in the early to mid parts of October, but as of now it's too early to say with confidence whether that will or won't happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.