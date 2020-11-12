Over the past seven days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 among people who physically live within five of the counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division is substantial.
“The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days, divides the total by the population of the county, then multiplies that answer by 100,000,” stated George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
The final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate and NET Health has collaborated with local physicians and epidemiologists to provide weekly updates to the “Community Spread Levels” infographic.
As of Nov. 10, Anderson and Henderson counties are listed with moderate community spread, with the potential for rapid increase in cases.
Neighboring Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, and Rains counties are reported at substantial community spread, noting large scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
“The community needs to know that new COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area. We need everyone’s help, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons," Roberts stated.
The Community Spread Levels infographic provides a weekly overview, but caution is advised within any interpretation of the graphics.
All populations within each county should refer to NET Health’s COVID-19 website and social media accounts that will feature subject matter experts who will further explain the intended uses of this risk assessment that will be updated each week.
“The infographic is intended only to provide situational awareness for organizations and entities,” stated Russell Hopkins, the NET Health Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness.
“The COVID-19 Community Spread Levels infographic should not serve as the only informational source for decision making processes related to the safety of a specific neighborhood, population, business, and/or geographic mix of East Texas residents.”
The COVID-19 Community Spread Levels infographic and associated references are located at nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/educate-your-communities-about-covid-19
