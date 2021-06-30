The Texas Comptroller’s office released a report this week showing the impact of manufacturing in the state broken down by region.
The “Regional Manufacturing Data” report uses data compiled through 2019 and does not include the impact COVID-19 may have had on various industries. According to the report, manufacturing contributed $241 billion to the state’s economy and big slice of the Upper East Texas income. Henderson County is in the Upper East region of the state.
The study shows manufacturing accounted for 11.9% of Upper East Texas’ total employment. That’s a greater percentage than most of the regions, trailing only the southeast. Manufacturing income totaled $8.6 billion and was 17% of the gross domestic product.
Henderson County had 2,407 manufacturing jobs, accounting for 13.7% of the workforce. The GDP for the county was $230 million, making up 12.1% of the total. The jobs accounted for $106.1 million wages. That’s a 15.8% share.
For the region, 11.9% of the workforce was in manufacturing, earning 14.5% of the wages. The report shows 17% of the region’s GDP was a result of manufacturing.
Manufacturing companies are a huge driving force for an area’s economy and area cities have long been on the hunt for businesses they can bring to their communities.
Athens Economic Development Director Joanie Ahlers said at the June 22 Kiwanis meeting, bigger cities have a large advantage in attracting the manufacturing companies, such as those that have left California and New York in recent years, although Athens has benefited from some of the moves.
“The thing that we struggle with here in Athens are most of those companies are looking to move their headquarters, because that’s what corporate income taxes are usually levied against,” Ahlers said.
She said she hopes Athens will eventually catch some of the growth that is now hitting places like Mesquite and Terrell.
“We’re not so far that we shouldn’t be able to catch some of that overflow,” she said.
