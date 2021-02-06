The Texas method of regulating law enforcement needs strengthening according to a report from the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.
According to report prepared for the 87th legislature, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement sets minimum licensing and training standards for law enforcement personnel and enforces compliance with them. Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies set their own standards of professional conduct and disciplinary policies, as well as additional training requirements for their employees.
“And while Texas has a continuing need to regulate law enforcement, the state’s current regulation is, by and large, toothless,” the review states.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is surprised the report indicates TCOLE lacks bite in its regulatory authority. He said overall, TCOLE has been doing a good job.
“They regulate everything we do in our profession and there’s tons of stuff that we have to comply with,” Hillhouse said.
TCOLE has sufficient influence over HCSO in its efforts to keep qualified law enforcement officers and his department is doing what is needed to maintain those standards,” Hillhouse said.
“The oversight that they have is needed in state of Texas, but they have plenty of power.” Hillhouse said.
The Sunset report stated TCOLE’s minimum training standards are outdated and ultimately do not meet the evolving needs of law enforcement personnel in Texas.”
Although the Sunset Review recommended keeping TCOLE through 2023, it called for establishment of a “blue ribbon panel to comprehensively evaluate the regulation of law enforcement in Texas and make recommendations for needed changes.”
The panel would study standards of professional conduct for licensees, license training and education and accountability for licenses and law enforcement.
The sunset review process was created to shine a light on state agencies and see if they are still relevant. The process begins with a Sunset staff evaluation, followed by testimony, public hearings and deliberations. Lastly, the recommendations are brought to the legislature who’ll make the final decision.
