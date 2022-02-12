Three Trinity Valley Community College students will perform Saturday at the Texas Community College Band Directors Association two-year college, all-state band performance.
The three students will perform as members of the All-State Symphonic Band and All-State Jazz Band. Zak McCain is a student of Tim Samples, Matthew Crawford is a student of Michael Matchael and Timmy Smith is a member of the Jazz Band, under the direction of Jeff Dubose.
McCain will be playing trumpet, while Crawford is a clarinet player in the Symphonic band at 7 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio. Smith is a trumpet player in the Jazz Band, which performs at 4 p.m.
“We are proud of our band students and the band program here at TVCC under the direction of Jeff DuBose,” said Samples, Band Coordinator.
The event is part of the Texas Music Educators Convention.
