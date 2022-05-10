Trinity Valley Community College congratulates College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Kaden Profili, Jayse Tettenhorse, and Devon Johnson, team roping, and Cassidy Pineda, breakaway. The event is scheduled June 12 through18 in Casper, Wyoming.
Students qualify for College National Finals Rodeo
- From Staff Reports
