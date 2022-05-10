2022 COLLEGE NATIONAL FINALS RODEO QUALIFIERS

Trinity Valley Community College congratulates College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Kaden Profili, Jayse Tettenhorse, and Devon Johnson, team roping, and Cassidy Pineda, breakaway. The event is scheduled June 12 through18 in Casper, Wyoming.

