Athens Christian Preparatory Academy fifth through 12th graders packaged 367 shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child. Each box is packed with toys, school supplies, and personal care items and for many, it is the first gift they’ve ever received.
The organization has the potential to touch more than 4,000 lives by delivering joy and the news of Jesus Christ to children around the world.
The school began collecting items at the beginning of the academic year and each grade was assigned specific items so they could box gifts for all ages. Even though the older grades packaged the shoe boxes, kindergarten through seniors have been donating items all year. ACPA teachers and staff also contributed to the boxes, both in donations and time packaging.
Each shoe box contained hygiene and school supply items like toothbrushes, socks, soap, pencils, pens, and gloves. They also contained fun items for younger children that included toys like hot wheels, small dolls, playdoh, and stuffed animals. The older children’s boxes included items like puzzles and handheld games, notebooks, and drawstring backpacks.
ACPA students also made bracelets and wrote notes that went into every OCC shoebox.
“The students were great and they all worked hard,” said Debra Mulholland, ACPA teacher and organizer of the school’s OCC effort.
The students are excited to begin collection efforts again in January 2023 so that next Christmas season they can package closer to 1,000 boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.