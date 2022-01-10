Several local students were named to Tyler Junior College president’s and dean’s lists for their academic excellence during the Fall 2021 semester.
The president’s list consists of 566 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade-point average, including Athens students Kylee Holt and Stephanie Meyer, Audrey Lassanske and Kelli Underwood of Brownsboro, Macy Bagby, Cydney Dodds, Michael Friederich, Bayli Hooker and Andrew Justice of Chandler, Tanner Nolen of Eustace, Chaney Tart of Trinidad
The dean’s list consists of 891 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a minimum 3.3 grade-point average, including Athens students Keitalya Fuller and Lizbeth Henriquez, Gerald Allbritton, Ashlyn Castro, Brandon DeZavala, Jayden Griffin and Ashlyn Jordan of Chandler, Camye Chesney of Eustace, Anjelica Cortez of Gun Barrel City, Jennifer Dean and Colton Lobban of Mabank, Harmony Matthews and Victor Sanchez of Malakoff, and Landi Ross of Trinidad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.