Three Athens ISD students were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident involving a school bus Thursday morning on Loop 7, according to the district.
According to Athens ISD, the driver of a Mustang pulled out from Robbins Road in front of the bus, which was westbound on Loop 7.
Neither driver required medical attention.
AISD officials immediately began reaching out to parents and guardians of students on the bus and continue to monitor the situation.
The accident is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
